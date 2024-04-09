Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 333,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. 5,012,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

