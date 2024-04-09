Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 13,604 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,604 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.27 on Tuesday, reaching $492.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

