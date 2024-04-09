Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 165,115 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,427. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

