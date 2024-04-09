Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.21. Harmonic shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 411,060 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 239.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

