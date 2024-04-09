Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

