HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

