HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $373.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.36.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

