HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

