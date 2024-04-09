HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.