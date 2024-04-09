HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 416 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

