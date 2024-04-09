HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $1,014.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $974.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.80.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

