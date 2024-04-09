HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

