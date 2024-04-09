HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 153,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GS opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

