HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

