HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

