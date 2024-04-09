HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 416 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

AVY stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.