HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 869 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 2.36% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

