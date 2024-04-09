HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

