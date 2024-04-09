HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

