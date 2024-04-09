HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,069 shares of company stock worth $10,397,354. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

