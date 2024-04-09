Head to Head Comparison: East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Buy and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Buy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.48 billion 1.58 $107.59 million $0.64 23.19

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than East Buy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Buy N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 7.26% 12.69% 5.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares East Buy and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East Buy and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Buy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than East Buy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats East Buy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Buy

(Get Free Report)

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers. The College Education segment offers online education services for the preparation of postgraduate entrance exams, TOEFL, and IELTS, as well as English learning courses to college and above students, and working professionals. The Institutional Customers segment provides online education services comprising digital library construction services to institutional customers, including colleges and universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. It also offers software and technology, education advisory, and human resources and related services, as well as invests in equity fund. The company was formerly known as Koolearn Technology Holding Limited and changed its name to East Buy Holding Limited in February 2023. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. East Buy Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

