Head to Head Contrast: FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FlexiInternational Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 14.09% 20.58% 11.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.71 $802.00 million $3.97 32.93

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FlexiInternational Software and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 8 10 0 2.56

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $147.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk & Volatility

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats FlexiInternational Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

(Get Free Report)

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiInternational Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiInternational Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.