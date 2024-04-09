Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

