Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.94 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $63.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00068506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,435 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,454.543 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10826405 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $75,101,579.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

