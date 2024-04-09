Hedera Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $71.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00068363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,455 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,454.543 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10826405 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $75,101,579.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

