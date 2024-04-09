Hemington Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DCOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

