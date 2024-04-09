Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 880,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,351,000 after buying an additional 52,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,858,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934,258. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

