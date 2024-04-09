Hemington Wealth Management Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

