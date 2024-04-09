Hemington Wealth Management Has $277,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,363,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

