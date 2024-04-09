Hemington Wealth Management Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 212,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

