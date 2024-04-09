Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.78% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 37,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

