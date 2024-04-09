Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.61. 564,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,037. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

