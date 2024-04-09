Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,485 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.39. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

