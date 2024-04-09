Hemington Wealth Management Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $22.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $754.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.