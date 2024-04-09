Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.67. 1,024,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

