Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.17

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.17 and last traded at C$19.06, with a volume of 2300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.29. The stock has a market cap of C$637.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.