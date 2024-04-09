Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HXL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. 992,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,744. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

