HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.0 %

DINO stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

