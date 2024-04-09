HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.46 million and $166,648.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,965.36 or 1.00043270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00133806 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00054104 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $166,939.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

