Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

