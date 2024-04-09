Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $70,225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

