Hudson Canyon Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.4% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.92. 15,889,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,770,766. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

