Hudson Canyon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 8,114,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,021,434. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

