Hudson Canyon Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 295,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $241.82. The company had a trading volume of 330,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

