Hudson Canyon Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $411.82. 298,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

