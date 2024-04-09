Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 1,165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. 528,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,616. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

