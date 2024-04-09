Humanscape Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $4.11 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

