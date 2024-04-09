ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.69

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 604142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
