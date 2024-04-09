ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.69

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 604142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,217,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

