ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $319.00 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,720,257 coins and its circulating supply is 988,720,270 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,704,818.0819266 with 988,704,086.1599083 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.33606288 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $12,530,959.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.