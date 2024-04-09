IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 2.9%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.10 and last traded at $130.10. Approximately 23,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 96,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

IES Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

